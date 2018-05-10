Showers and pockets of light rain are hitting parts of Southern and Central Alberta this morning.

There's a surface trough of low pressure stretching from the Grande Prairie area SE towards Medicine Hat.

Parts (but not all) of the Edmonton Metro Region are getting some precipitation this morning.

We'll stay cloudy and cool all day in this area. But, the best chance for moisture will be this morning.

Less risk of a few scattered showers in the region this afternoon.

Most of this afternoon's precipitation will be falling as showers/thunderstorms in the foothills (with a risk of snow at higher elevations).

Further north, we're expecting mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the Fort McMurray/Bonnyville regions.

Edmonton gets back to some sun by Friday afternoon and we start to warm up.

Highs near 10 in Edmonton today...near 20 tomorrow and in the mid 20s (with sun) for the weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with occasional showers this morning.

Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower this afternoon.

High: 10

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower.

9pm: 8

Friday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 24

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 24​