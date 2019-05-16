Another cooler-than-average day across the Edmonton area and the rest of Central and North-Central Alberta.

Clouds pushing in from the south will dominate the skies today.

We'll see a few occasional sunny breaks. But, far more cloud than sun today.

Wind picks up a bit this afternoon and we'll get afternoon temperatures in the 10-15 degree range.

Scattered showers are possible in western Alberta today.

Friday and the long weekend area shaping up fairly sunny and warm for Northern Alberta (especially the NE).

Southern Alberta gets a rainy and cool weekend with a risk of wet snow into the mountain parks and foothills.

In the Edmonton Metro Region - we'll start the long weekend with some clouds Saturday. Then...clearing for Sunday/Monday.

Afternoon highs in the mid-teens Fri/Sat and then in the 15-20 degree range for Sunday and Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

High: 13

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm: 10

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16

Saturday - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 18

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 19