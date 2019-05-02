We're waking up to some (more) fresh snow in Edmonton and surrounding regions this morning.

Early morning fog patches have also developed in a few spots.

Those will dissipate by mid-morning and we'll get some sunny breaks late this morning and early this afternoon.

THEN...back to the precip risk for later this afternoon and tonight.

Scattered showers will develop this afternoon and then that will flip over to a rain/snow mix in Central and North-Central Alberta tonight.

There's a slight risk of some freezing rain in the Edmonton region.

BUT...the greatest risk will be outside the city where temperatures will drop a bit further.

Roads could be rather slick early Friday morning.

Staying cool through the weekend with highs in single digits through Monday.

THEN...we turn a corner and start to warm up Tue/Wed. Temperatures should be back in the mid teens by the middle to end of next week.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Fog patches early this morning. Mix of sun & cloud through the late-morning and early afternoon.

Increasing cloud late in the afternoon with a 30% chance of a shower.

High: 9

Evening - Cloudy with a 70% chance of a rain/snow mix. Risk of freezing rain overnight.

9pm: 6

Friday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 4

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 6

Sunday - Mostly Cloudy. 60% chance of rain and/or rain/snow mix.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 7

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 12