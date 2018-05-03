Temperatures near or above average across Alberta today.

Most areas will be in the mid to upper teens this afternoon. Southern Alberta climbs into the low 20s.

It'll get even warmer tomorrow and through the weekend as an Upper Ridge builds in.

Edmonton gets into the low to mid 20s Fri/Sat/Sun and that warm spell likely lingers into at least early next week.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than average this weekend.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

There's a risk of a few showers in the foothills later today.

Overnight and early Friday morning - we might see a few scattered showers push east across North-Central and Northern Alberta.

No significant, heavy rain is expected.

In fact...there's no significant moisture in the forecast for Edmonton and area between now & the middle of next week.

After a drier-than-average April...May is starting the same way.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

Wind: NW 20 gusting to 40km/h this afternoon.

High: 18

Evening - Mostly cloudy. Slight risk of a shower overnight.

9pm: 12

Friday - 30% chance of a shower early in the morning. Then, a Mix of Sun & Cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 20

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 24

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23