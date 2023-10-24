Tickets on sale for Festival of Trees; fundraisers set sights on 2 goals

The University Hospital Foundation's Festival of Trees, soon kicking off, is aiming to raise $2.4 million for two different causes this year.

The first is a simulation centre that will enable health professionals to practice a variety of procedures and scenarios in a controlled environment. Equipped with virtual reality, high-fidelity mannequins that can sweat, talk, and bleed, as well real-time data collection and analytics, the centre would provide "the best simulation experience possible," according to Mishaela Houle, Edmonton Zone's cardiac sciences executive director

The second is a renovation on the University of Alberta Hospital's fourth-floor atrium into a more modern and multi-cultural space where patients and their loved ones, or staff, can spend free time and meet privately.

"Although these two projects are very different from each other, they both will have a tremendous impact, not only for the patients but also for the patients' loved ones and the practitioners at the hospital," Houle said Tuesday during a news conference at the festival warehouse.

Foundation president and CEO Jodi Abbott said volunteers have been working at the warehouse for months to prepare for the series of events starting with the black-tie gala on Nov. 23.

The following night, the foundation will put on a Silver Bell Soirée at Edmonton Convention Centre, hosted by Ryan Jesperson.

While the two evenings are adult-only events, families are invited to a pancake breakfast with Santa Claus at Edmonton Convention Centre on Nov. 26.

"We're able to educate about 2,000 Edmontonians [between the events] and that's important because we need the support of our community to raise funds to make sure that we're at the top of our game at the University of Alberta Hospital," Abbott told CTV News Edmonton.

Previous festivals have helped bring gamma knife (a type of radiation therapy) and Canada's first stroke ambulance to Edmonton.

Abbott added, "It's really important to the holiday season and we hear from Edmontonians all the time: this is the kickoff to the holiday season. And we're pleased to be part of it because it's not just a party or a visit to a festival; it's about fundraising and it's about helping our community."

More information and tickets are available online.