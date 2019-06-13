

Matt Marshall, CTV News Edmonton





Thursday was the launch of tickets sales for RiverFest.

RiverFest is an event to showcase all the activities available in and around the river valley.

“This is an opportunity for people to come down, explore the river valley, and actually take a float down the North Saskatchewan River,” said organizer Brent Collingwood.

“This is such an important element of our city that we really wanted to try and get people down here, appreciate it, utilize it, and have a little bit of pride in this natural gem that’s right in their backyard.”

The one-day event takes place in both Edmonton and Devon on Aug. 10. The hope is to attract up to 5,000 attendees.