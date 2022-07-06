Tickets to Papal Mass at Commonwealth Stadium open Wednesday morning

The first block of tickets for Pope Francis' mass at Commonwealth Stadium on July 26 will be available at 10:30 a.m. MT.

The second block of tickets will be released next Monday at the same time, and the last block will come out on July 18.

All tickets are free and will be available at papalvisit.ca. Only six tickets can be ordered at a time.

Priority seating will be given to former residential school survivors, elders and knowledge keepers through national Indigenous organizations.

Commonwealth Stadium has a capacity of 60,000.

The pope will be in the Edmonton area between Sunday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 27.

Pope Francis will go to Lac. Ste. Anne and Maskwacis during his Alberta visit, and he will travel to Quebec City and Iqaluit later that week.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa