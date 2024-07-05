Tikkanen's Stanley Cup rings sell for more than $350K

The Stanley Cup rings of former Edmonton Oilers forward Esa Tikkanen fetched more than C$360,000 when put up for auction.

According to Quebec-based auctioneer Classic Auctions, 40 people from around the world placed 86 bids on Tikkanen's 1987, 1988, 1990 and 1994 rings.

Throughout his 14-year National Hockey League career, the Finnish professional hockey player won four cups with the Edmonton Oilers in 1985, 1987, 1988, and 1990, as well as one with the New York Rangers in 1994.

The 1994 ring fetched the most: C$190,953.

In a recent interview with CTV News Edmonton, Tikkanen said he was keeping the 1985 ring because it was the first he earned and had promised his dad as a child he'd one day earn one.

He was selling the rest, he said, "because they don't fit my fingers anymore."

