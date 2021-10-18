Tim Cartmell re-elected in pihêsiwin

EDMONTON -

Coun. Tim Cartmell was re-elected in pihêsiwin Monday night, CTV News has declared.

Cartmell was declared the winner with only 38.1 per cent of the polls reporting.

As of publication, he had 16,111 votes and Cartmell’s only challenger, Guiscela Perez Arellano, trailed by more than 12,000 votes.

Tim Cartmell thanked his supporters and volunteers Monday night after CTV News declared him as the winner for pihêsiwin (CTV News Edmonton).

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton, Cartmell said he cannot wait to get back to work for the residents of pihêsiwin.

“Southwest Edmonton is the fastest-growing part of Edmonton and has been for over a decade,” he said. “We are finally seeing some of those investments catch up. So I’m proud of that but we need to see that continue.

“We really need to build those 15-minute neighbourhoods the city plan talks about.”