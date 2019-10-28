EDMONTON - The City of Edmonton has named its Youth Poet Laureate for 2019/2020.

Timiro Mohamed, 22, is a spoken word poet whose work focuses on her experiences as a second generation Somali-Canadian.

She is a poetry editor for literary magazine The Drinking Gourd, and co-author of poetry book Water. She has also competed in the Canadian Festival of the Spoken Word.

“Poetry is a labour of love, at the centre of it all is my love for storytelling, for myself, my community and for all of the identities that write themselves on my body,” said Mohamed. “I am, and will continue to be, a committed ambassador of literature and Edmonton.”

Mohamad is Edmonton’s fifth Youth Poet Laureate. During her tenure, she will support and mentor young artists from a variety of backgrounds, as well as performing original work at council meetings and local events.