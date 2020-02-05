EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton is looking at rezoning green space in the Evansdale neighbourhood to facilitate the construction of up to 21 tiny homes for homeless veterans.

The Homes for Heroes Foundation submitted the rezoning application to the city, asking to have the agricultural zoning changed to Site Specific Development Control Provision (DC2).

On Wednesday evening, the city is hosting a public hearing about the rezoning from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Evansdale Community League.

The engagement session will provide more information for those living in the area, and will also be welcoming any feedback.

Those against the rezoning can sign a petition against it, which will be available at the hearing as well.

The feedback collected at the session will be reviewed by Edmonton city council before the proposal goes to a public hearing for a decision.

According to Homes for Heroes' website, each home is under 300 square feet but comes equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and Murphy bed.