Edmonton police have arrested a man wanted for the death of a young mother.

Kenneth Richards, 35, is accused of breaking into a home in the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue on Monday, April 23.

Police said a short time later, one gunshot was reportedly heard.

Brittany Vande Lagemaat, 25, was found in the home and taken to hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Richards' mother said her son and Lagemaat have children together.

Richards was arrested without incident Thursday in the area of 23 Avenue and 107 Street.

Police said they received “a great deal of information” from the public that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Richards has been charged with second-degree murder, housebreaking with intent, possession of a prohibited loaded or restricted firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of recognizance.