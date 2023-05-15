Tire slashing at Terwillegar Rec Centre prompts school alerts: EPS

Edmonton police are searching for a person who may have been armed with a knife and slashed a car's tires in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot Monday morning.

Local police were told a person was slashing tires in the rec centre's parking lot just after 10 a.m.

Schools in the area — Lillian Osbourne, Mother Margaret Mary and Archbishop Joseph MacNeil — were alerted because the male walked in their direction after he left, police said.

"Police flooded the area with resources but were unable to locate the suspect. Further investigations confirmed that only one vehicle parked in the Terwillegar Recreation Centre parking lot was damaged, and officers believed the incident was targeted," the Edmonton Police Service said in a release.

The male is approximately 18 years old, 6'0 tall with a slim build, and wore a black hoodie, baseball cap and baggy jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.