Tires of several vehicles slashed in Parkallen neighbourhood overnight

Residents of a south-central Edmonton neighbourhood got a rude awakening Sunday to find their tires had been slashed.

Ashley Seaman told CTV News Edmonton that she woke up around 2 a.m. to hear what she believed to be hissing from a car parked along 110 Street in Parkallen.

"I looked out and it looked like someone was going away and someone had punctured tires," Seaman recalled.

Later she saw the same person pacing up and down the street carrying what she thought looked like a knife.

"I called out from my window and was like, 'Hey, what are you doing?' And he came over to the front of the building," Seaman said. "(He said), 'You're evicted,' then pointed to my neighbours, 'They're evicted.'"

She called police and witnessed them arrest the man. Officers later told her the man had been carrying a screwdriver.

CTV News identified five vehicles with slashed tires, though neighbours believe more were vandalized.

Several vehicles parked along 110 Street in Parkallen had their tires slashed Sunday morning (CTV News Edmonton/Joe Scarpelli).

"It was weird," Seaman said. "I don't know what he would've done if I was outside."

Police did not respond to CTV News Edmonton's requests for information.

The incident marks the third time that Edmontonians had to deal with slashed tires in less than two months. In September, 13 vehicles were slashed in the Delwood area. Then in the west end, more tires were deflated by a group called the Tire Extinguishers.

Jayna and a group of friends from outside the city rented an Airbnb for the weekend to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Four out of seven vehicles that her friends drove had tires slashed.

"We are pretty upset," Jayna said.

While everyone is irked by the inconvenience of finding tires to be able to drive home, she counts the group lucky that no windows were smashed or that their cars aren't scratched.

"We'll probably all just try to help each other out to get home," she added.

"Someone just going crazy deciding to stab tires. Kind of scary too, but how fitting with Halloween tomorrow."