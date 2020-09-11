EDMONTON -- Bird Canada has launched a new program to help teachers return to their classrooms amid COVID-19: free scooter rides.

The company is offering teachers two free 30-minute rides every day in September.

“We want to do our part to help by providing all teachers with free personal mobility so they can focus on what matters most: their passion for education,” Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer Rebecca Hahn said in a written release.

The company says its scooters offer a socially distanced and traffic-free way to travel. It acknowledged the challenges of returning to school during the pandemic.

"The team at Bird wants to say thank you—and to help," the website reads.

Teachers must email Bird Canada with their teacher ID or credentials to get signed up.