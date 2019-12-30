EDMONTON -- Whether it's for New Year's Eve, a wedding or a Tuesday, breaking out the bubbles feels special. But not all sparkling wine is created equal.

There are a lot of choices and price points, characterized by where they are made, the grapes that are used and the methods used to create those bubbles.

Wine specialist Alyssa Wiebe discussed the differences between Champagne, Prosecco and sparkling wines on CTV Morning Live Edmonton on Monday.

"Champagne actually is the most regulated and controlled wine production region in the world," Wiebe said.

Dom Pérignon is the most expensive Champagne.

"Dom is a vintage-only champagne so that means that we only create Dom in the most prestigious of years in Champagne region, and we also age it for eight to ten years," Wiebe explained.

She also shared some tools to help preserve your open bottles so you can also enjoy a morning mimosa.

Happy New Year!