An annual challenge from the Alberta College and Association of Chiropractors and the United Way is raising socks for people in need.

The Toasty Toes Sock Drive began five years ago. The campaign collects new, warm socks in all sizes between Sept. 1 and 30.

The goal this year is to collect 30,000 pairs of socks.

"The phenomenal energy that it creates in our clinic, with our team and our patients and even the public, they just get really excited about it and that's where the success comes from," chiropractor Kelly Fleck told CTV News Edmonton. "I've chalked it up to one main thing, that people, they're so generous because they like being part of something good."

Clinics across the province are participating and collecting donations from the public.