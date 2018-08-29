Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Toddler falls three storeys in northeast Edmonton
A three-year-old fell three storeys in northeast Edmonton on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Published Wednesday, August 29, 2018 1:18PM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 29, 2018 2:18PM MDT
A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Wednesday afternoon after he fell out of a third-floor window in a northeast Edmonton apartment.
BREAKING -Police and emergency crews have responded to a report of a 3 year old falling out a 3rd floor window of a Northeast Edmonton apartment building. An EPS S. Sgt. at the scene confirms to CTV that an ambulance escorted by police rushed a child to hospital. #yeg pic.twitter.com/v7Tey2j1nt— DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) August 29, 2018
Edmonton police responded to an apartment building in the area of 34 Street and 119 Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and emergency crews found the boy laying on the ground outside the building.
The toddler climbed out of the window and fell, police said. It's believed his parents were in the suite at the time.
He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
UPDATE-Alberta Health Services tells CTV News that child transported from scene where 3 year old fell out of a third storey window...was in stable non-life threatening condition. #yeg pic.twitter.com/HIMoPpxtyG— DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) August 29, 2018