A three-year-old boy was rushed to hospital Wednesday afternoon after he fell out of a third-floor window in a northeast Edmonton apartment.

Edmonton police responded to an apartment building in the area of 34 Street and 119 Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers and emergency crews found the boy laying on the ground outside the building.

The toddler climbed out of the window and fell, police said. It's believed his parents were in the suite at the time.

He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.