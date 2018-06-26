An Edmonton toddler has become an online sensation thanks to his dancing skills.

Albert Apsassin, 2, impressed the crowds at a powwow in Camrose to celebrate National Indigenous Day.

“At the campus everyone was like, ‘Aw, he’s so cute,’ and he kind of stole the show,” his mother, Martina Desjarlais, told CTV News

Albert learned how to dance by watching videos and going to powwows.

“He listens to the songs very well,” Desjarlais said. “He’s aware of what you are supposed to do in certain parts of the song, so he’s basically self-taught.”

Desjarlais is proud of her son’s quick learning and passion for his culture.

“It's just because he did it all on his own, right, and I didn't have to make him. He just loves it and seeing him happy makes me happy.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg