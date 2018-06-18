

CTV Edmonton





A toddler was struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton tonight.



Police confirm it happened, around 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of 41 Avenue and 115 Street. The 2-year-old child was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



The EPS Major Collisions unit is investigating the crash scene, just south of Whitemud Drive, in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.



