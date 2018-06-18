Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Toddler struck by vehicle in Royal Gardens
Published Monday, June 18, 2018
A toddler was struck by a vehicle in southwest Edmonton tonight.
Police confirm it happened, around 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of 41 Avenue and 115 Street. The 2-year-old child was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The EPS Major Collisions unit is investigating the crash scene, just south of Whitemud Drive, in the Royal Gardens neighbourhood.
