A Sherwood Park mother wants a local daycare to be held accountable after her two-year-old daughter and another toddler escaped for nearly 10 minutes last month.

In a CTV News exclusive, Lisa Last said her daughter, Bianca, and a boy left BrightPath Sherwood Park, walked up the road and “locked” themselves in a backyard shed.

“It’s rush hour, parents dropping off and picking up,” Last said. “There’s two busy schools across the street, and at some points my daughter and a little boy journeyed up the road.”

BrightPath reported the incident and an inspector showed up unannounced eight days later.

The Inspector Visit Summary reported that two children “ran away” from a staff member as the group was returning inside from the playground at 4:10 p.m. The staff member did not chase them because she was also responsible for the other children and “couldn’t run fast enough.”

The staff member telephoned BrightPath’s assistant director who was outside. She went in search of the two children and found them inside a shed in a neighbour’s backyard on Market Street at 4:18 p.m.

In an interview with two staff members, the inspector was told “the children ran past the staff and wouldn’t stop when called. They were too fast to be physically sought after.”

The inspector determined that staff members responded “quickly and appropriately” and no non-compliances were found.

The report recommended two staff members to be present during transitions to and from the playground, and a discussion with children about “the importance of staying with adults.”

Last is not satisfied with the findings.

“I want the government to step in. You people screwed up and you’re making changes, but who’s going to make sure these changes are going to be implemented?”

In a statement to parents Friday, BrightPath disclosed the incident and promised to enhance safety.

