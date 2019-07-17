Two toddlers are dead after they were found in a body of water in Maskwacis late Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties were called to a home at 6:44 p.m. after two brothers went missing. The toddlers were then found by the family "in a body of water on the property."

The children were taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating, but preliminary information shows no indication the deaths were criminal.