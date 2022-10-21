Toews, Shandro, LaGrange to keep portfolios in Smith cabinet reveal Friday

Albertans will get a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith when the new premier reveals her cabinet on Friday.

Several ministers will be keeping their jobs, including Travis Toews in finance, Adriana LaGrange in education, Jason Copping in health and Tyler Shandro in justice.

Other ministers will be joining the ranks as well.

Mike Ellis is expected to head up a new portfolio of public safety; Jeremy Nixon will take over seniors and social support; Peter Guthrie will become Alberta's new energy minister; Todd Loewen will be assigned to forestry, parks, and tourism; and Brian Jean is in charge of jobs, economy and northern development.

Nathan Neudorf is expected to be named minister of infrastructure and deputy premier alongside Kaycee Madu, while Joseph Schow will be the house leader and not carry a portfolio.

Sources also confirm Jason Nixon, who was the former house leader, will not return to cabinet.

This is a developing story; there are more cabinet positions expected to be announced later this morning.