Tofield emergency department to close overnight due to staffing shortage

Starting Thursday, the Tofield Health Centre will close its emergency departments overnight because of staffing challenges, Alberta Health Services says.

The department will close from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., seven days a week.

Patients will be referred to emergency departments in surrounding communities, and ambulances will be diverted to Camrose or Viking for emergency care.

While AHS said the closure will be temporary, a reopening date has not been announced.

Residents are reminded to call Health Link 811, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for health questions.

Patients should call 911 in a medical emergency.

Tofield is about 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.