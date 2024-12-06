Tofield RCMP detachment relocates to town office after fire

The Tofield, Alta. RCMP detachment has been temporarily relocated after a fire at the building earlier this week.

The detachment is currently located in the Town of Tofield Administration Office at 5407 50 Street in Tofield.

RCMP says there will be support staff to conduct criminal record checks at the location, take collision statements and complaints on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The detachment phone number has also been forwarded and the number has not changed.

The fire at the detachment was reported by a passerby at 5:34 a.m. on Monday.

When firefighters arrived eight minutes later, the building was "fully involved."

Firefighters said most of the interior damage was contained to the ceiling but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

The front entrance was also visibly damaged.

The cause of the fire and a damage estimate has not been released.