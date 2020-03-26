EDMONTON -- Teachers in Edmonton are finding unique ways to connect with their students.

"Hey Kindergarten, it’s me Mrs. Perritt again. I was just thinking about you guys."

Sarah Perrit is a kindergarten teacher at Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour School. She wrote a song to show her students how much she misses them.

"Just because you can’t be right here next to me that doesn’t mean you’re not a big part of my heart."

A message meant for her young students, but one that also touched their parents.

"It was very heartfelt I thought," said Brett Luchanski.

Luchanski’s five-year-old son Oliver is in Mrs. Perritt's class.

He says she's been asking kids to do things like draw pictures then send videos to her to keep in touch.

"She always responds, and we read the response back to my son and it’s just been, it’s the best out of a not so good situation," said Luchanski.

"I was just really happy to see that and like she really cares about our kids."

Many Edmonton teachers are making videos to stay connected with students.

"It’s hard, just because like our routines different like we don’t get to go in and actually see the kids and it was kind of abrupt," said Ashley Eduveje, a grade 4 teacher.

"A lot of the time, for a lot of students, teachers are kind of that safe face and that reassurance that everything’s going to be okay so if we’re okay, they’re going to be okay," said Alex Melnyk, a grade 4 teacher.

Many students will begin online learning starting Monday. Melnyk looks forward to finding unique ways to teach.

"I can put up a video and read a book to my kids, or I can do a science experiment at home or, we’re learning fractions right away, I can do some cooking at home with that and they can follow along at home."