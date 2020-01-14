EDMONTON -- Extreme cold weather continues across the province with conditions feeling as low as -45 to -50 degrees with the wind chill continuing into the weekend, forcing the cancellation of a number of school bus services throughout Alberta for Wednesday morning.

Elk Island Public Schools is cancelling all bus service for Wednesday "due to severe temperatures," the division said in a statement. Schools and classes will continue as normal and EIPS says it will contact affected families directly.

Wolf Creek Public Schools are largely closed for tomorrow with only high school remaining open for students to write diploma exams.

Buses with Aspen View Public Schools will also not run due to the weather on Wednesday.

Greater St. Albert Catholic School buses are similarly not running for the day.

The Battle River School Division says while schools will remain open, it will have no buses running on Wednesday, affecting the following communities:

Bashaw

Bawlf

Daysland

Forestburg

Hardisty

Hay Lakes

Holden

Killam

New Norway

Round Hill

Ryley

Tofield

Sedgewick

Viking

In Edmonton, the ABC Head Start Society is cancelling busing for Wednesday through Friday though its sites will remain open.