'Tools and wooden blocks' thrown at officers during Grande Prairie pursuit: RCMP

A total of 11 charges have been laid, including two counts of assaulting a peace officer, following a police chase in Grande Prairie on Tuesday morning.

Police were called at 11 a.m. and told that a man and a woman fired a pistol at people in a vehicle, including a 12-year-old boy.

RCMP attempted to stop the suspect vehicle in the area of Resources Road and 68 Avenue, but officers say the driver took off.

"A pursuit was initiated after the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on 68 Avenue," Sgt. Shawn Graham wrote in a Thursday press release.

"During the pursuit the female passenger began to throw tools and wooden blocks out the window at the pursuing police officers."

The pursuit ended east of the city after police deployed a tire-deflation device and disabled the suspect vehicle.

No one was hurt and a pellet gun was found in the vehicle, police said.

A 29-year-old man from Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Flight from police;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;

Three counts of failing to comply with a release order;

Mischief under $5,000;

Using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A 30-year-old woman, also from Grande Prairie has been charged with:

Mischief under $5,000;

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer;

Possession of stolen property under $5,000.

The man has been remanded into custody. The woman was released pending a future court date. Both are scheduled to appear in a Grande Prairie courtroom on Wednesday.