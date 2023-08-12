Tools for School family-fun drive held in Edmonton

A family-fun event was held in Windermere on Saturday as part of the United Way Tools for School campaign.

People were encouraged to donate backpacks and other school supplies for the drive.

Kids could participate in face painting and tattoos, jump on a bouncy castle, and meet special guest Bluey from the popular children's TV show.

The event was put on by the Currents of Windermere.

"This is our second or third year that we’ve done this with United Way, and we just decided to step it up," said Wanda Crantz of Currents of Windermere. "Every kid needs supplies for school and you know that backpack and those supplies, it gives them that extra step in their jump when they want to start their first day, and it’s exciting for them."

Crantz says the retailers at Currents of Windermere will be accepting supplies throughout the month of August as part of the drive.

Donations can also be made on the United Way website.