EDMONTON -- It's a wild time for the Sherwood Park Crusaders. The team is bracing for a return to play in the AJHL's exhibition season while celebrating the club's dynamic duo that graduated as NHL prospects.

Defenceman Michael Benning (95 overall, Florida Panthers) and forward Carter Savoie (100 overall, Edmonton Oilers) were selected in the 2020 NHL draft.

Carter Savoie's departure is followed by the arrival of his younger brother, and top prospect, Matthew.

"It's exciting for sure. He's been waiting for this day for a while and you know its every kid's dream to great drafted into the NHL," said Savoie of his older brother on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old is regarded as a budding star. He was taken first overall by the Winnipeg ICE in the Western Hockey League's 2019 Bantam Draft and was considered for exceptional status by Hockey Canada to start playing at the Major Junior level as an under-ager.

Matthew Savoie asked to join the Crusaders while the WHL remains on hiatus until at least December.

"I thought it was just a good fit considering my brother and Mike [Benning] came here and they had a great time here,” Savoie told CTV news.

The AJHL is restricted to two-team cohorts as it enters the exhibition season and about 100 fans will be able to watch the Crusaders play against their COVID rivals, the Lloydminser Bobcats, this weekend. There is no guarantee of a regular season, but if there is, the Crusaders hope to have the younger Savoie in the mix for a while.

"When you can bring in a guy like Matt Savoie on your team, whether the WHL gets going or not, I mean its terrific," said Head Coach Adam Manah.

The Crusaders are trying to regroup after COVID-19 halted the team's best season in franchise history. They were tops in the league before the pandemic pause in March.

"Number one team in Canada. Just came off a regular season championship and we didn't get to play a single playoff game," lamented veteran forward Tanner Fincaryk.

But now there's light at the end of the tunnel. And another talented Savoie may be able to help the Crusaders make up for lost time.

"I'm just looking forward to start playing games...and I'm just going to go with it as long a run as we can," said Savoie.