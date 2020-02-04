EDMONTON -- An annual fundraiser to support homeless youth in Edmonton and across Canada is marking Toque Tuesday on Feb. 4.

Edmonton volunteers will be selling toques and hats around the city throughout the day, with 50 per cent of the sales and 100 per cent of the cash donations going to the Community Health Empowerment & Wellness (CHEW) Project, Homeward Trust Edmonton's 2020 charity of choice.

The CHEW Project provides programming and support for LGBTQ2S+ youth and young adults experiencing homelessness, including counselling, social services, cultural connections and more. All support is provided at no cost.

"It's just providing hope," program coordinator Corey Wyness said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "Little things like clean socks, they get to play video games, they get to just hang out."

Any youth in need can access basic needs and services at CHEW. The youngest child they are helping is just eight years old.

"Most progressive folks out there don't realize that it's still really hard to be a queer or trans person," executive director Dr. Glynnis Lieb said. "And we see that, you know, when you have parents who are evicting their eight-year-old child because they think they're queer, we've got a long ways to go in this province."

Here's where you can buy a toque or hat on Toque Tuesday:

Downtown Edmonton (10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

ATB Place: 10025 Jasper Ave (by Second Cup, bottom of North Tower escalators)

Edmonton Tower: 10111 - 104 Ave (Main Floor & on the Pedway)

Faculty of Extension, Enterprise Square: 10230 Jasper Ave

Find: 5120 - 122 St

Find Boutique: 12304 Jasper Ave

Scotia Place: 10060 Jasper Ave (Main Floor by the escalators)

U of A Campus: Education North: 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Students' Union Building: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Purchases and donations can also be made online.

Toque Tuesday is the part of Raising the Roof's toque campaign, a fundraiser that runs from November to February each year.

The campaign has collected more than $8 million since it began in 1997 and has supported more than 180 community agencies across Canada.