Tornado warning ends for area northeast of Edmonton including Bruderheim, Lamont

5:15 p.m.: Tornado Warning has ENDED for the Bruderheim/Lamont region. Severe thunderstorm WARNING remains in effect with large hail and downpours still in the area.

5 p.m.: A Tornado WARNING has been issued for areas near Bruderheim and Lamont to the NE of Edmonton.

Radar indicates a possible tornado in that area around 5 p.m. Anyone in the area should seek shelter immediately.

The City of Edmonton (and Fort Saskatchewan) are not at any threat from that storm cell and possible tornado.

Stay tuned for updates or check CTV Edmonton News at 5 & 6 p.m. for the latest.

4:25 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm WARNING is in effect for the Fort Saskatchewan, Bruderheim and Lamont areas. Large hail, downpours and strong gusts are the main threats.

All severe thunderstorm warnings south and southwest of Edmonton have ended. But, a severe thunderstorm WATCH remains in place for most of central and north-central AB, including Edmonton.

Showers and thunderstorms are moving into the Edmonton region and will continue to push across the area over the next few hours. Thunderstorms probably won't clear out of the city until sometime between 7 & 8 p.m. at the earliest. By 9 p.m., they're expected to be clear of the entire area as they move to the north and east.

The risk of severe storms in Edmonton has diminished. But...downpours, strong gusts and small hail are all still possible.

Stay tuned for further updates...

3:20 p.m.: A trio of powerful thunderstorms near Drayton Valley, Pigeon Lake and west of Rimbey are tracking ENE. Severe thunderstorm WARNINGs are in effect for those areas. The storms are producing downpours, frequent lightning, powerful gusts and nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail.

The Edmonton area may start to see some showers in the SW between 4 & 5 p.m. with a very good chance of thunderstorms moving into the region around 5p.m.'ish. Edmonton remains under a Severe thunderstorm WATCH, meaning there's the potential for the storms to turn severe over the area.

Stay tuned for further updates...

2:40 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for the Drayton Valley and Breton area. A severe storm SE of Lodgepole is producing strong gusts, heavy rain and has the potential to produce nickel to ping pong ball-sized hail. The storm is moving east and 30 km/h.

There's a second storm near Buck Lake (SW of Breton) that looks to have the potential for large hail and is also showing signs of rotation.

The updated ETA for thunderstorms in the Edmonton area is now closer to 5pm. Whether they'll be severe or non-severe remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for further updates...

2 p.m.: Storms have started to fire up in areas south and west of Drayton Valley. The storms are (as of now) non-severe, but producing downpours and small hail. A storm near Alder Flats has the potential to turn severe.

The leading edge of the storms is approx. 85km SW of Edmonton and there’s a good chance we’ll see thunderstorms move into the Edmonton region sometime between 4 & 5pm. There is a chance the storms pass through to the north and northeast of the Edmonton region by 7 p.m., although there’s still some uncertainty with the exact timing. A severe thunderstorm WATCH remains in effect.

Reminder: a WATCH means “possible”, a WARNING will be issued for an area when severe weather is in the area or imminent.

We’ll continue to update this story throughout the afternoon.

11:34 a.m.: We could experience an active weather day here in Edmonton.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued by Environment Canada for Edmonton and surrounding regions (yellow).

The potential exists for the development of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong winds, hail and heavy rain.

As far as timing, we could start to see the storms building from the west mid afternoon.

In Edmonton, storms could be active from late afternoon through the evening. If you are planning on being outdoors, keep an eye on the sky for changing conditions and have a plan in place to seek shelter if storms develop over your region.