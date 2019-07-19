Tornado warning for Leduc County area called off
Alberta Emergency Alert issued a tornado warning for Leduc County Friday afternoon.
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 4:44PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 4:52PM MDT
Alberta Emergency Alert had said that "a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located 10 km east of Thorsby, moving west at 25 km/h."
A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Leduc County near Calmar and Devon and Leduc County near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake.