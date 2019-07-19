A tornado warning issued for Leduc County area just before 4:30 p.m. is no longer in effect.

Alberta Emergency Alert had said that "a rotating severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado is located 10 km east of Thorsby, moving west at 25 km/h."

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Leduc County near Calmar and Devon and Leduc County near Warburg Thorsby and Pigeon Lake.