Environment Canada issued a tornado warning in central Alberta Wednesday night.

The warning has been in effect for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House since 8:44 p.m.

Environment Canada said "a severe thunderstorm" is "possibly producing a tornado," and that a possible tornado was seen approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Markerville.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," Environment Canada said in the warning. "Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches."