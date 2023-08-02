Tornado warning issued west, southwest of Edmonton

A tornado warning has been issued for a group of foothills communities southwest of Edmonton in Clearwater County, Brazeau County and the County of Wetaskiwin.

Environment Canada updated the warning at 7:21 p.m., about an hour after first issuing it, for O'Chiese First Nation 203 Reserve, Sunchild First Nation, Brazeau Dam, Alder Flats and Winfield.

Minnow Lake, Wolf Lake, Cynthia and Elk River were previously under a warning.

Meteorologists are keeping watch of a severe thunderstorm that could produce a tornado and baseball-sized hail along with damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall.