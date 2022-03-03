Toronto FC loans Luke Singh to FC Edmonton, names Gianni Cimini coach of TFC II

Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) moves the ball past Toronto FC defender Luke Singh (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise). Inter Miami midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro (10) moves the ball past Toronto FC defender Luke Singh (26) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rhona Wise).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island