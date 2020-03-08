Toronto man arrested in connection to northeast Edmonton homicide
Published Sunday, March 8, 2020 3:08PM MDT
Police say Mohamud Dhiblawe shot and killed Mohamed Ahmed Makaran in northeast Edmonton Saturday night. Feb. 10, 2020. (Edmonton Police Service)
EDMONTON -- A man was arrested in Regina Friday in connection to a homicide in northeast Edmonton last month.
Mohamud Dhiblawe, of Toronto, was arrested in a Regina home during a drug search warrant.
Dhiblawe, who is being taken to Edmonton next week, will be charged with second-degree murder after Mohamed Ahmed Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard on Feb. 8.
READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued after northeast Edmonton homicide
Dhiblawe was also wanted in connection to a murder in Lethbridge in February.