EDMONTON -- A man was arrested in Regina Friday in connection to a homicide in northeast Edmonton last month.

Mohamud Dhiblawe, of Toronto, was arrested in a Regina home during a drug search warrant.

Dhiblawe, who is being taken to Edmonton next week, will be charged with second-degree murder after Mohamed Ahmed Makaran was shot and killed in an apartment suite on McConachie Boulevard on Feb. 8.

Dhiblawe was also wanted in connection to a murder in Lethbridge in February.