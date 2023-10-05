Toronto Raptors president helps unveil new basketball court in Edmonton

Eager junior high students in northeast Edmonton finally had the opportunity to try out their school's new basketball court Thursday afternoon, with an appearance from an NBA executive.

The court was made possible by Giants of Africa, an organization that's built 29 similar facilities in nine African countries.

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri is the co-founder of Giants of Africa. He wanted to start adding some courts in Canada.

Ujiri said Londonderry School was the perfect fit for Canada’s first court built by his group, in part, because it's highly visible from the street.

"We came here and we visited the school and it's a vibe you get, whether it's from the principal, from the youth we engaged with, from just visiting the place," he told reporters with a smile.

"I think this is a unique place. From the road you can see, there's a lot of interaction. When you play basketball, sometimes you want to show off playing basketball and this is a good place."

Ujiri hopes this new court will inspire kids, giving the next generation of basketball players a place to train.

Ujiri, who is of Nigerian ancestry, was first hired as the general manager of the Raptors in 2013.