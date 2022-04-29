'Touched by you': Community gathers to remember teen stabbed outside McNally High School

Community members gathered for a public vigil Friday evening where an Edmonton teen was attacked outside his high school and later died in hospital.

A Sikh prayer, led by a temple leader, resonated across the field in front of McNally High School. Monica Binns said the ceremony would help cleanse the last memories of Karanveer Sahota and his family members at the place where her cousin was attacked on April 8 as he waited for his bus.

"Instead, we want it to be remembered as a place where those that loved him and were touched by him gathered to love, honour and pay respects for his last moments on earth," Binns said as she wept and described the ceremony called 'Ardas.'

"Look, Karan. Look how many people love you and are touched by you. We're all here because your impact on us has brought us all together," she said.

"The name Karanveer translates to brave warrior in Punjabi," said Sahota's cousin, Shivleen Sidhu.

"That's exactly what our Karanveer was. Brave and strong. He was a true fighter until the end."

Sidhu added that while Sahota's life was taken too soon, his entire world had come full circle.

"Our family will never forget the day Karanveer was born," she said. "The day he was born, there was a crazy snowstorm taking over Edmonton."

"It only seems fitting that the day that we had to take Karanveer off of life support that the sunshine turned into a snow blizzard when it was time for him to go," she added. "Our whole family was left speechless."

Cousins Monica Binns and Shivleen Sidhu lead a public vigil to remember Karanveer Sahota, 16, outside McNally High School on Friday, April 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).

'SOMETHING THAT IS LOVED IS NEVER LOST'

Police charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder soon after Sahota died in hospital a week after the attack. All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.

While the youths involved had a history of disagreeing with each other, Edmonton Police Service Supt. Shane Perkabut has said there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.

At the ceremony, some students wept, while some family members and friends of Sahota's stood silently around a tree adjacent to the bus stop where he was attacked. Community members placed flowers and candles around a photo of Sahota that leaned against a tree.

A sign outside the high school for Sahota quoted Toni Morrison: "Something that is loved is never lost."

Sidhu said that while Sahota fought for his life in hospital for a week, family members from across the world came together to send him off to heaven.

"Karanveer has taught us many lessons in his short life, but the most important lesson that he has taught us is to cherish all of the times that we have with our family and loved ones because in the blink of an eye, our life can change forever," she said.

Binns highlighted how another stabbing at a school in Alberta took place on Monday, southwest of Edmonton at Pigeon Lake Regional School.

"We haven't heard a peep out of the provincial government," she said, adding that she would like to see action from the education ministry to "protect our children."

EPS said in a statement Thursday that it understands Sahota's death weighs heavily on many in the community, but warned against misinformation circulating about the assault.

"Unfortunately, the EPS has received reports about members of the public publishing the names of accused and witnesses on the internet that they believe are involved in the McNally High School homicide investigation/prosecution," police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard said in the statement.

"While we recognize that this continues to be a difficult time, the EPS must point out that publishing the identity of any accused and witnesses in such matters is a criminal offence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act," she said.

"We ask that anyone who has published identifying material of this nature to delete/remove it immediately."

A GoFundMe for Sahota's family has raised more than $255,000.

A petition calling for the accused to be sentenced, if convicted, as adults has been circulating on multiple online community groups and has attracted more than 11,000 signatures.

With files from The Canadian Press