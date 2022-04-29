'Touched by you': Community gathers to remember teen stabbed outside McNally High School
Community members gathered for a public vigil Friday evening where an Edmonton teen was attacked outside his high school and later died in hospital.
A Sikh prayer, led by a temple leader, resonated across the field in front of McNally High School. Monica Binns said the ceremony would help cleanse the last memories of Karanveer Sahota and his family members at the place where her cousin was attacked on April 8 as he waited for his bus.
"Instead, we want it to be remembered as a place where those that loved him and were touched by him gathered to love, honour and pay respects for his last moments on earth," Binns said as she wept and described the ceremony called 'Ardas.'
"Look, Karan. Look how many people love you and are touched by you. We're all here because your impact on us has brought us all together," she said.
"The name Karanveer translates to brave warrior in Punjabi," said Sahota's cousin, Shivleen Sidhu.
"That's exactly what our Karanveer was. Brave and strong. He was a true fighter until the end."
Sidhu added that while Sahota's life was taken too soon, his entire world had come full circle.
"Our family will never forget the day Karanveer was born," she said. "The day he was born, there was a crazy snowstorm taking over Edmonton."
"It only seems fitting that the day that we had to take Karanveer off of life support that the sunshine turned into a snow blizzard when it was time for him to go," she added. "Our whole family was left speechless."
Cousins Monica Binns and Shivleen Sidhu lead a public vigil to remember Karanveer Sahota, 16, outside McNally High School on Friday, April 29, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
'SOMETHING THAT IS LOVED IS NEVER LOST'
Police charged six boys and one girl between the ages of 14 and 17 with second-degree murder soon after Sahota died in hospital a week after the attack. All seven are out on bail and are to appear in court in May.
While the youths involved had a history of disagreeing with each other, Edmonton Police Service Supt. Shane Perkabut has said there are no indications the assault on Sahota was gang-related.
At the ceremony, some students wept, while some family members and friends of Sahota's stood silently around a tree adjacent to the bus stop where he was attacked. Community members placed flowers and candles around a photo of Sahota that leaned against a tree.
A sign outside the high school for Sahota quoted Toni Morrison: "Something that is loved is never lost."
Sidhu said that while Sahota fought for his life in hospital for a week, family members from across the world came together to send him off to heaven.
"Karanveer has taught us many lessons in his short life, but the most important lesson that he has taught us is to cherish all of the times that we have with our family and loved ones because in the blink of an eye, our life can change forever," she said.
Binns highlighted how another stabbing at a school in Alberta took place on Monday, southwest of Edmonton at Pigeon Lake Regional School.
"We haven't heard a peep out of the provincial government," she said, adding that she would like to see action from the education ministry to "protect our children."
EPS said in a statement Thursday that it understands Sahota's death weighs heavily on many in the community, but warned against misinformation circulating about the assault.
"Unfortunately, the EPS has received reports about members of the public publishing the names of accused and witnesses on the internet that they believe are involved in the McNally High School homicide investigation/prosecution," police spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard said in the statement.
"While we recognize that this continues to be a difficult time, the EPS must point out that publishing the identity of any accused and witnesses in such matters is a criminal offence under the Youth Criminal Justice Act," she said.
"We ask that anyone who has published identifying material of this nature to delete/remove it immediately."
A GoFundMe for Sahota's family has raised more than $255,000.
A petition calling for the accused to be sentenced, if convicted, as adults has been circulating on multiple online community groups and has attracted more than 11,000 signatures.
With files from The Canadian Press
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
EXCLUSIVE | Woman with disabilities nears medically assisted death after futile bid for affordable housing
A 31-year-old Toronto woman who uses a wheelchair is nearing final approval for a medically assisted death request after a fruitless bid to secure an affordable apartment that doesn't worsen her chronic illnesses.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76.
Deadly pathogens can hitch a ride on ocean microplastics, study finds
A new study has found that microplastics can carry land-based parasites to the ocean, affecting both wildlife and human health.
Four Royal Military College cadets killed in Kingston, Ont. incident
Four cadets at the Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont. set to graduate this spring have been killed in an incident involving a motor vehicle.
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
Liver disease outbreak: What we know so far in Canada and globally
Health authorities around the world are on alert for healthy, young children suddenly developing severe cases of hepatitis with no known cause. There are at least 194 cases reported around the world, excluding an unknown number of potential cases in Canada. Here’s what we know so far.
Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls
Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country's east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol.
Calgary
-
Firefighters continue to battle southeast Calgary dump fire
A fire at a southeast Calgary recycling depot is still burning on Saturday and it's creating a health risk for residents in the area.
-
Pandemic production slowing in Calgary as demand for masks, sanitizer drops
At one point in early 2020, Skunkworks Distillery paused their moonshine-making to pump out thousands of litres of hand sanitizer.
-
Health Canada set to enforce new rules on corded window blinds
Starting next month, businesses that sell corded window blinds will need to abide by Health Canada regulations aimed at preventing injuries to children.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.
-
Blades, Raiders eliminated in WHL playoffs
The Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders were bounced from the WHL playoffs Friday night.
-
Saskatoon police investigating crash involving two motorcycles
The Saskatoon Police Service is on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and two motorcycles at Lenore Drive and Cree Crescent.
Regina
-
Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.
-
Warriors moving to round two after victory against Blades
The Moose Jaw Warriors defeated the Saskatoon Blades in game five Friday night to advance to the second round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
-
Body of N.S. man who jumped in river following DFO intervention found
A man who was the subject of an extensive search in the Weymouth Falls area of Nova Scotia was found dead in the Sissiboo River.
Toronto
-
Shooting in Etobicoke leaves one person dead
One person is dead after a shooting at a complex in Etobicoke, police say.
-
Man dead after car flips into ditch in Burlington, Ont.
A 74-year-old man is dead following a crash near Burlington Saturday morning.
-
Ontario party leaders try to connect with francophone voters while none speak French
A token bonjour here, an offhand bienvenue there -- there may not be much more French than that spoken when Ontario's party leaders soon hit the campaign trail.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 15,000th death linked to COVID-19
Quebec has now recorded 15,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
-
Montreal cop under investigation after video shows homeless man pushed into concrete block
A Montreal police officer will be answering to the force's 'integrity' department after being caught on video violently pushing an unarmed homeless man face-first into a concrete block in Chinatown.
-
Bill-96 a barrier to Indigenous students: education groups
Indigenous leaders say the government's proposal to require more French proficiency in colleges (CEGEPs) could devalue languages spoken well before the European tongue became prevalent in the territory now called Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Heavy police presence as hundreds gather in Ottawa for day 2 of ‘Rolling Thunder’
Hundreds of people on motorcycles and on foot rolled into downtown Ottawa for day 2 of the 'Rolling Thunder' biker event, as a heavy police presence kept an eye on the events.
-
End-of-term celebrations muted as RMC students mourn four killed in incident
The celebratory sounds of the school year ending have been hushed by tragedy at Canada's Royal Military College as students and staff mourn the loss of four of their own.
-
Live updates on the 'Rolling Thunder' motorcycle convoy in Ottawa
The 'Rolling Thunder' convoy of motorcyclists, veterans, and their supporters is taking place in Ottawa on Saturday, amid a heightened police presence. The demonstration includes events on Parliament Hill and at the National War Memorial. Follow along for live updates from our reporters on the ground in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
Conestoga Mall store robbed with Tasers: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after they say a store at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo was robbed by two suspects armed with conductive energy weapons, commonly known as Tasers.
-
Highway 401 in Cambridge to close overnight Saturday for bridge demolition
The closure between Hespeler Road and Townline Road will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday April 30. The highway is set to reopen at 10 a.m. on Sunday May 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Island MPP calls out the province for more ferry service representation
Algoma Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha is calling for the island to get greater representation on the board of directors for the Owen Sound Transportation Company.
-
Timmins’ Home and Cottage Show attracts hundreds after 3 year hiatus
Due to the pandemic, the Timmins Construction Association's annual Home and Cottage Show has not taken place since 2019.
-
Concerns over debt levels across the northeast
As prices rise for groceries and gas, are there concerns about debt levels also increasing here in northern Ontario?
Winnipeg
-
Local State of Emergency declared in Morden
A local State of Emergency has been declared in Morden due to ongoing flooding in the area.
-
Two men in hospital following crash between train and car
Two men are in hospital after a crash involving a train and car Friday evening.
-
How to prepare your vehicle for flood conditions in Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance, has advice for Manitobans to ensure they are flood-ready.
Vancouver
-
Liberals hope to hold on to Vancouver-Quilchena seat in by-election
The B.C. Liberals are hoping to hold on the Vancouver-Quilchena riding vacated by the former party leader, forging a path to Victoria for new leader Kevin Falcon.
-
Vancouver mother and daughter make traditional Ukrainian dolls to help children affected by war
A mother and daughter from Vancouver have been working with friends to craft traditional Ukrainian dolls as a fundraiser to help children affected by the war.
-
Feds announce 2022 measures to protect endangered orcas
For the fourth year in a row, Transport Canada has announced measures to protect southern resident killer whales in British Columbia.
Vancouver Island
-
Island First Nations say police reform report 'a starting point,' immediate action needed
A group of First Nations on Vancouver Island is responding to a parliamentary committee report recommending the creation of a new provincial police force for B.C. with skepticism and calls for more-immediate reform.
-
B.C. garage with rooftop garden inspires unexpected love story
Freida Eriksen will never forget when she was a child and started helping her parents transform their home into an international attraction that would change her life forever.
-
Debate over replacing the RCMP heating up in island communities
Langford Mayor Stew Young is fired up over the idea of replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force.