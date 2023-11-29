EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Tow truck operator airlifted to Edmonton after being hit by driver in eastern Alta.

    A tow truck driver was injured when a pickup driver hit his parked truck near Lloydminster, Alta., on November 28, 2023. (Credit: RCMP) A tow truck driver was injured when a pickup driver hit his parked truck near Lloydminster, Alta., on November 28, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

    A 37-year-old tow truck driver was seriously injured Tuesday when a pickup was driven up the ramp of his truck, smashing the cab of it before landing on its side.

    The crash happened at around 7 p.m., just outside of Lloydminster on Township Road 494 between Range Road 12 and 14, about 250 kilometres east of Edmonton.

    "Upon investigation, it was determined that an eastbound pick up truck had struck a parked tow truck’s ramp sending the truck into the air, then hitting the cab of the tow truck," Cst. Kelsey Davidge wrote in a Wednesday news release.

    "The tow truck had been responding to a service call with its ramp down and emergency lights activated."

    The driver of the tow truck was rushed to hospital in Lloyminster before he was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital.

    The pickup driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

    Mounties continue to investigate but said it doesn't appear that alcohol or drugs were involved.

    A tow truck driver was injured when a pickup driver hit his parked truck near Lloydminster, Alta., on November 28, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)

