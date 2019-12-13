EDMONTON -- A tow truck operator suffered minor injuries on Friday when he was hit by a passing vehicle on Whitemud Drive.

The operator was putting out traffic cones around 12:30 p.m. after responding to a scene where several vehicles had slid into the ditch at 17 Street.

While he was working, he was clipped by the side mirror of a passing vehicle, causing injuries to his arm.

The Alberta Motor Association, who employs the operator, said the truck's amber lights were flashing when the collision happened.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with driving at an unreasonable speed.

"Every day, our tow truck drivers put their lives on the line to help Alberta drivers. What we ask in return is a safe environment – for everyone at the roadside," said Don Smitten, President and CEO of AMA in a written release.

AMA is asking for the addition of blue flashing lights along with the existing amber lights for tow trucks. A similar program already exists in Saskatchewan. AMA says this would improve visibility of the trucks.

"Every Albertan deserves a safe place to work, and that includes the side of the road," says Smitten. "By making small adjustments to our driving behaviour, and improving truck visibility, we can make a potentially life-saving difference."

Police are reminding driver to drive for the conditions and to give emergency crews room to work. AMA suggests going one step further and moving over a lane when possible.