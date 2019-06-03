Town of High Level warns about donation scam
High Level residents are welcomed back to their community on Monday, June 3, 2019.
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 1:47PM MDT
The Town of High Level is warning Albertans not to donate to anyone claiming to be collecting money for firefighters.
The town says they’ve been made aware that residents have been receiving calls about donations for firefighters, but so far there aren’t any legitimate organizations collecting funds for firefighters.
Possible scam phone calls
We’ve been made aware residents have been receiving calls regarding donation requests for the benefit of firefighters. To our knowledge there are no organizations collecting funds. Please DO NOT share your personal information with them.