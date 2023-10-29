Town of Olds under boil water advisory

EDMONTON
    The Town of Olds is under a boil water advisory.

    An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued by the town early Sunday evening, due to "continued discoloration" of the water caused by a power failure at the Mountain View Regional Water Services Commission's treatment plant.

    In a post on the town's Facebook page, Olds said the advisory is a precautionary measure expected to last for 24 to 48 hours.

    Residents and businesses within town limits were told to boil water at a "rolling boil" for at least one minute before consuming it until the advisory is lifted.

