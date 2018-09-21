

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The Town of Whitecourt and Woodlands County are facing a string of charges under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act following alleged misconduct at a landfill.

Court documents state the municipalities violated a number of rules, including allowing the landfill to release substances from a run-off control system to the surrounding watershed without approval.

Both municipalities are operators of the Whitecourt Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, with the town being charged with 18 counts and the county being slapped with 12 counts under the act for contravening terms or conditions of their approval and for taking actions at the landfill that required amendments to their approval.

The Alberta government said the charges relate to events that occurred between Sept. 12 and Nov. 28, 2016.

The first court appearance is set for Oct. 23 in Whitecourt Provincial Court.