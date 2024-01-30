Toxic smoke from crude-oil fire prompts emergency alert for County of Minburn

Residents in the County of Minburn are being asked to take shelter immediately and close all windows and doors due to toxic smoke being produced by an out-of-control crude-oil fire.

An emergency air-quality alert issued at 5:17 p.m. by the county said the fire is located on an oil-lease site 23 kilometres southeast of Mannville.

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, the alert is in effect for people between Highway 41 and Highway 870, south of Vermillion or Innisfree, and north of Wainright.

The Town of Manville is located 155 kilometres east of Edmonton on Highway 16.

On its website, the County of Minburn said firefighters are "actively working to contain and extinguish the flames" and urged people "to avoid the area to allow the crews to work efficiently."

The warning — broadcast via the Alberta Emergency Alert app, on TV and through push alerts — said evacuation isn't required but that residents should be prepared for one later tonight.

A map of the area affected by an air quality alert issued Jan. 30, 2024, by the County of Minburn in eastern Alberta. People in the area between Highway 870 and Highway 41, south of Vermillion or Innisfree and north of Wainright, are asked to shelter and to close doors and windows. (Credit: Google Maps)The affected areas include:

Irma

Beaver County

Vermilion River County No. 24

Wainwright No. 61

Minburn County No. 27

Minburn

Vermilion

Flagstaff County

Innisfree

Mannville

Wainwright

People driving through the area are asked to close all windows and vents and to leave the vicinity.

Kirk Hughes, the director of protective services and emergency management for the County of Vermilion River, said in a Facebook post the smoke could be seen south of Vermilion and that a call for help came shortly after 3 p.m.

"We are working to assist our neighboring county with this call," Hughes said. "Additional firefighters from Vermilion and nearby county stations are also standing by if required."

Updates are expected through local media and via the Alberta Emergency Alert site.