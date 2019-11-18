EDMONTON -- Drivers who receive parking tickets in St. Albert this month will be able to pay them by making a donation to the annual Toys for Tickets campaign.

To be eligible for the program, tickets must have been issues between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29, and drivers must make the donation during the early payment range date.

Toys must be new and in original package, with a value of $25 or more with a receipt. The age range for recipients is 0-16 years.

Drop-offs will be accepted from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6 at the St. Albert RCMP detachment.

Last year, 175 toys were donated, for a value of $4,333. The city says it also received donations from residents who didn’t receive a parking ticket, but just wanted to donate.