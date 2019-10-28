EDMONTON - Drivers who get parking tickets in Strathcona County over the next month will have the opportunity to pay them while giving back to the community.

Tickets issued between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 valued at $57 will be able to buy a new unwrapped toy or gift card for $25 or more and bring it to the Strathcona County RCMP detachment in lieu of paying the ticket.

A receipt is required, and the toy must be dropped off before Dec. 6 to qualify.

Toys collected will be donated to the Strathcona Christmas Bureau to benefit less fortunate families in the area.

More information about the program is available online.