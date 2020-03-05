Tracy Morgan's Edmonton show rescheduled
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 7:35AM MST
In this Jan. 28, 2019, file photo, comedian Tracy Morgan attends the LA Premiere of "What Men Want" at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
EDMONTON -- Comedian Tracy Morgan's 'No Disrespect' show at the River Cree Resort and Casino on March 6 has been rescheduled.
Morgan's Edmonton performance will now be on Oct. 3, 2020.
The venue cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the schedule change.
River Cree Resort and Casino will honour all tickets purchased for the original date, exchanges are not required.
Tracy Morgan is a comedian and actor best known for his role on 30 Rock and as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.