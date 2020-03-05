EDMONTON -- Comedian Tracy Morgan's 'No Disrespect' show at the River Cree Resort and Casino on March 6 has been rescheduled.

Morgan's Edmonton performance will now be on Oct. 3, 2020.

The venue cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the schedule change.

River Cree Resort and Casino will honour all tickets purchased for the original date, exchanges are not required.

Tracy Morgan is a comedian and actor best known for his role on 30 Rock and as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.