EDMONTON -- Comedian Tracy Morgan's 'No Disrespect' show at the River Cree Resort and Casino on March 6 has been rescheduled.

Morgan's Edmonton performance will now be on Oct. 3, 2020.

⚠️Tracy Morgan has NEW show date! ⚠️@TracyMorgan has regrettably had to reschedule his Canadian shows. The show for March 6 is rescheduled to Sat, Oct 3. #yeg #newdate Tickets and seat locations for the original date will be honoured. Tix are available for the new date now! pic.twitter.com/9JMaght9Sm — River Cree Resort (@RiverCreeCasino) March 4, 2020

The venue cited 'unforeseen circumstances' as the reason for the schedule change.

River Cree Resort and Casino will honour all tickets purchased for the original date, exchanges are not required.

Tracy Morgan is a comedian and actor best known for his role on 30 Rock and as a cast member of Saturday Night Live.