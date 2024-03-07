EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Trade union activist joins race for Alberta NDP leadership

    Gil McGowan - 11/20/2023
    Labour activist Gil McGowan has officially entered the race to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.

    McGowan, who is the president of the Alberta Federation of Labour, was accepted Thursday as a leadership contestant, according to Elections Alberta.

    McGowan joins NDP MLAs Sarah Hoffman, Kathleen Ganley, Rakhi Pancholi and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse in the race to replace Rachel Notley. All four launched their campaigns last month.

    McGowan, who's been president of the AFL since 2005, ran for the federal NDP in the Edmonton Centre riding in 2015.

    The nomination deadline for Alberta NDP leadership contestants is March 15. Members will vote on a new leader on June 22.

