A new exhibit at the TELUS World of Science is designed to bring out the exploring and researching sides of curious young minds.

The Nature Exchange is centred on a new interactive gallery with a trading centre, field station and animal zone.

“What we are encouraging is going beyond that ‘I found this thing and it’s kinda cool, and I’m going to look at it for a second and it’s shiny,’” says Marie McConnell, the staff Scientist in charge of The Nature Exchange

“We want them to learn about it, we want them to follow that curiosity with the process of learning”

They also want visitors to build basic science skills by asking a lot of questions about anything found in our natural environment.

“Either collect it or record it somehow, draw a picture of it or even write some field notes.”

Whatever explorers find, they can bring into the Nature Exchange and share their information and questions with staff, but the first step is to be curious and start exploring.

“That’s a really fun thing to do, and something we maybe don’t get enough these days of in a big urban city.”

Andrea Veldkamp looks forward to seeing what her three kids come up with.

“First I think it’s encourages the kids to get out in nature and look for objects and learn about them, because the more you learn about it the more points you can earn.”

That’s when the trading happens. Kids can trade their items for new objects provided by the TELUS World of Science, like bugs, shells or rocks, and the learning starts all over again.

“I think it will be a big hit with all the kids, providing the why, not just ‘Hey this is a rock, and this is what it is, this is where you find it,’ it’s like ‘Hey I found this rock what kind of rock is it?’”

The Nature Exchange officially opens to the public Saturday morning.